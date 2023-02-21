Commissioners Meet Monday By Editor | February 21, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday, February 27, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. For info, contact Perry County Mayor John Carroll, 931-589-2216. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS February 15, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING February 1, 2023 | No Comments » IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE-Publication Notice – Romero Guardanship February 1, 2023 | No Comments » IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DECATUR COUNTY, TENNESSEE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT January 18, 2023 | No Comments »