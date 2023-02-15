ROBERT WAYNE STARBUCK

Mr. Starbuck, 65, of Linden, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial was at Starbuck Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Billy Joe Starbuck and Billie Jean Hutson Starbuck. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1975, and was retired from Turney Center where he was a Correctional Shift Manager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Starbuck. Survivors include his children, Cliff (Lisa) Starbuck of Anderson, Alabama, Kelsey Starbuck (Traver) Duncan of Murfreesboro, Robert “Robbie” Starbuck II of Linden, and Chantel Starbuck Overby of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tristan Starbuck and Chason and Keelie Overby; and a sister, Peggy Starbuck Copus of Linden.