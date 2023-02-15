Property Owners May Request Online Redactions

Under a new state law, property owners can request that certain personal information be redacted from the Tennessee Property Assessment Data online listings.

According to Perry County Assessor of Property Brett Skelton, property owners may fill out a form in his office (bottom floor of courthouse) asking that their name and mailing address be redacted from the online offerings.

The information will still be on the official record at the website, but viewers will no longer be able to see it.

The law addresses the state database only, not the records kept at the Assessor’s office.

“You will still be able to obtain complete ownership information from our office,” Skelton said.

