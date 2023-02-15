NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The South Central Tennessee Development District is accepting applications from qualified contractors interested in bidding on housing rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in Perry County. These projects are federally funded under the HOME grant program by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Contractors must have relevant experience, liability insurance, current licenses, certifications, and provide references in order to be eligible to bid on the rehabilitation/reconstruction projects. Minority and female-owned contractors are encouraged to participate. Contractor applications may be obtained by contacting Tia Lockridge, SCTDD Director of Housing at (931) 379-2957/tlockridge@sctdd.org .

