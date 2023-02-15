LES After-School Has Immediate Openings for Kids Kindergarten-4th

Linden Elementary’s after school program currently has open enrollment for students to begin immediately.

The program runs Monday through Thursday, 2:45-5:15, feeds students a healthy snack, helps with homework, math, literacy, and healthy choices, and offer fun activities each day.

Attendance in the program makes up truancy hours that students may need this year.

Call the school office to enroll A your child: 931-589-2531.

Save the Children was recently voted Organization of the Year in the Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards.

One of the many programs provided by Save the Children is the after school program at Linden Elementary. This program is in year five at LES, offering children educational support, healthy snacks daily, parent-child activity nights, and special events.

The program even offers bus transportation to take students home each day.

Perry County is proud to offer this amazing program to students and hopes parents take advantage of this opportunity for their children ages kindergarten through fourth grade.