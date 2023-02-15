JOE EDWIN RAINEY

Mr. Rainey, 81, of Linden, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Adamsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A visitation was held Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Earl Rainey and SaFronia Lucille Denton Rainey. After graduating high school he moved to Memphis where he met his wife of twenty-two years, Kaye Dees Hutton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lee “Flea” Rainey. Survivors include his children, David Rainey and Sharon Rainey, both of Florida, and Valarie Rigsby of Linden; grandchildren, Deanna Rigsby, Vivian Rigsby, Devin Rainey, Dustin Rainey, Rachel Rainey, Kendall Rainey, Rhett Erisman, Rafe Erisman, and Riley Erisman; sisters, Edna (Fred) Hickerson of Waynesboro and Dorothy Patterson of Dickson; and brothers, Alton “Buddy” Rainey of Waynesboro and Dale (Debra) Rainey of Birmingham, Alabama.