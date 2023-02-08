Vehicular Homicide Fugitive Finally Captured in Kentucky

The man police charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication in the deaths of Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse of Centerville—formerly of Perry County—was taken into custody two and a half years after the wreck occurred on Nashville’s Bell Road.

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, was arrested Thursday morning, January 26, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. His passenger—the pick-up’s owner, Sadia Bonila-Gomez, 22—remains at large.

Williams, 21, and Peevhouse, 25, were traveling west in a 2016 Toyota Scion when, police say, Damaso-Hernandez swerved into their lane and struck the car head-on with the Ford F-150.

Williams and Peevyhouse, who were reportedly working for a food delivery service, died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m., August 15, 2020 collision.

Damaso-Hernandez and Bonilla-Gomez suffered “life-threatening injuries,” according to reports at the time; a five-year-old girl not properl

secured in the pick-up suffered minor injuries.

Bonilla-Gomez was treated and released, but not into police custody.

Damaso-Hernandez’s blood alcohol content was 0.14% the night of the wreck, according to MNPD, nearly twice the legal limit of .08%. Police said Bonilla-Gomez knew Damaso-Hernandez had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

In August, MNPD announced that a U.S. Marshals Task Force had joined the search for the couple.

Damaso-Hernandez is charged with………….

…………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 2/8/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..