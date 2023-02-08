RAY HICKERSON

Mr. Hickerson, 79, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Chattanooga Funeral Home East Chapel, with Royce Powell officiating. Burial was at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Leonard and Nannie Hickerson. An avid basketball fan, he played for Perry County High School and Martin Methodist College, as well as in the Chattanooga District Senior Games. He was a realtor for over thirty years in Chattanooga, retiring from Berkshire Hathaway Realty Center, and he was also retired from Roadway. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Ridgedale Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Betty Hickerson; a son, Danny (Tracy) Hickerson; a daughter, Donna (Bill) McCarty; granddaughters, Amanda (Joey) Morris and Chelsea Hickerson; greatgranddaughter, Josie Morris; a sister, Dorothy Groom of Linden; and brothers, J.B. (Phyllis) Hickerson and Dan Hickerson, both of Wichita, Kansas, and W.H. (Diane) Hickerson of Collierville.