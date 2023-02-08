JO CAROLYN BELL BARHAM

Mrs. Jo Carolyn Bell Barham, 79, of Linden, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ricky Burse officiating. Interment followed services at Warren Cemetery on Lower Brush Creek. Mrs. Barham was born in Perry County, as the first child of the late Crafton Bell, Sr. and Lucille Warren Bell. Jo began school in her early years at the Parnell School and graduated in 1961 from Linden High School. She helped her mother care fo her younger siblings, Faye, Crafton, and Linda, before going to work at Linden Apparel. She married her husband, G.W., on December 22, 1975. After Linden Apparel closed, she went to work for Linden Products which later became Johnson Controls and then Fisher & Co./TeamLinden until it closed in 2008. She was also a professional dishwasher at The Video Corner Café for several years before fully retiring. She was a lifetime member of Brush Creek Church of Christ. Although she had no children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephews, and later on, great nieces and nephews, like they were her own. She never missed any event her nieces and nephews were a part of. She was an avid Elvis fan and collected albums and memorabilia her whole life. She enjoyed calling her friends and family on the phone daily and had a standing Friday night dinner date with her brother, Crafton. She never missed a church service or Bible study. She was always willing to help out with dishes after a family get-together and made Christmas fudge and divinity yearly. She had a weekly appointment at the hair salon and always had her fingernails painted. She was always up for a trip with her family to the mountains, beach, or even the movies. She was good to everyone she met and loved her family and church family more than anything. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-five years, G. W. Barham. Survivors include her sisters, Faye (Bobby Don) Simmons of Linden and Linda (George) Kington of Crossville; a brother, Crafton (Betty) Bell, Jr. of Linden; four nieces and three nephews, Angie (Cory) Arnold, Andrea (Brent) Garrison, Daniel (Kimberly) Patterson, Jon (Casey) Bell, Emily (Wes) Waters, Michael (Lori) Patterson, and Mary (Bradley) Gabbert; twenty great nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members, and many, many friends.