 Skip to content

Buy Gift, Support FFA Program

| |

You can support FFA at Perry County High School and spoil your Valentine this year with a special gift.

FFA is offering roses, spring bouquets, Oreo balls, doughnut holes, cupcakes, candy-coated apples, cotton candy, chocolate-covered strawberries, caramel popcorn drizzled with chocolate, gourmet chocolate & caramel apples with nuts, snack boxes, and small stuffed animals.

Order forms available at schools, on Facebook, or by contacting FFA Advisor Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145.

The deadline to order is this Friday, February 10; delivery day is February 14. Make checks payable to FFA and send, along with order form, to Mrs. Cindy at PCHS.

Thank you for your continued support of FFA.

 

Posted in News

Leave a Comment