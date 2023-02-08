Buy Gift, Support FFA Program

You can support FFA at Perry County High School and spoil your Valentine this year with a special gift.

FFA is offering roses, spring bouquets, Oreo balls, doughnut holes, cupcakes, candy-coated apples, cotton candy, chocolate-covered strawberries, caramel popcorn drizzled with chocolate, gourmet chocolate & caramel apples with nuts, snack boxes, and small stuffed animals.

Order forms available at schools, on Facebook, or by contacting FFA Advisor Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145.

The deadline to order is this Friday, February 10; delivery day is February 14. Make checks payable to FFA and send, along with order form, to Mrs. Cindy at PCHS.

Thank you for your continued support of FFA.