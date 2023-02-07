Perry County Ambulance Committee Meeting By Editor | February 7, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Ambulance Committee will meet Monday, February 13, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Perry County Emergency Operations Center. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET February 7, 2023 | No Comments » COUNCIL ON AGING MEETING February 7, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING February 1, 2023 | No Comments » IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE-Publication Notice – Romero Guardanship February 1, 2023 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING FEB. 7TH January 31, 2023 | No Comments »