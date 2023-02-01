IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE-Publication Notice – Romero Guardanship

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:

JOSELYN J. ROMERO, a minor NO.: __________

Respondent

CATHY J. COLEMAN,

Petitioner

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In this cause, it appeared from the Petition and Affidavit of Petitioner, that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JOHN ROMERO, biological father of JOSELYN J. ROMERO, because an inquiry of the whereabouts of JOHN ROMERO, the Respondent’s biological father, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon due and diligent search. Therefore, service is to be made by publication, as provided in TCA 21-1-204.

It is therefore ordered, that JOHN ROMERO, the Respondent’s biological father, file an Answer to the Petition Requesting the Appointment of a Guardian, in this cause at the courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, and a copy be sent to Tommy E. Doyle, Attorney at Law, 128 E. Main Street, Linden, Tennessee, 37096, on or before thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice, a copy of said Petition may be obtained from the Chancery Court at the Perry County Courthouse. If no Answer is filed, a Judgement by Default will be taken against JOHN ROMERO, if he fails to file an Answer or Response as setout hereinabove.

This Notice will be published four consecutive times in the Buffalo River Review in Perry County, Tennessee.

TOMMY E. DOYLE (03665) CHARLENE DUPLESSIS

O. Box 45 Perry County Clerk & Master

Linden, Tennessee 37096

tedoylelaw@gmail.com

Phone: (931) 589-2167

B 2/22