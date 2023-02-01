Decaturville Man Charged Here: Animal Cruelty

A Decaturville man, accused of hitching a ride to Linden to dump a closed cooler full of puppies beside a dumpster at the Fire Hall on Main Street, is charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Randall Reeves, 56, appeared in General Sessions Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023; his case was reset.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said his department responded to a call on January 19 after an employee of The Video Corner Café—next door to the fire hall—heard the puppies and discovered the Igloo cooler.

On January 19th, the Sheriff responded to a local business in regards to 9 abandoned puppies.

The puppies at the bottom of the container were in bad shape; all of the dogs were in danger of…….

—FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 2/1/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..