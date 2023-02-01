Commission Okayed Garbage & Roll-Off Truck Purchases

Meeting in regular session on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Perry County Commission pulled the trigger on two pending purchases for solid waste: a new roll-off truck and a new garbage truck.

On a 10-0 unanimous approval—with Solid Waste Director Jonathan Hickerson abstaining and Commissioner Chris O’Guin absent—the body approved placing the order for the vehicles.

The Freightliner roll-off truck state bid from dealer Municipal Equipment, Louisville, Kentucky, is $209,124.50.

The approved bid, also from ME Inc., for the Autocar garbage truck is $342,932.66.

County Mayor John Carroll said payment would not have to be made until June or July, noting that grant money might materialize between now and then to help pay for the trucks.

The county, which has no long-term

