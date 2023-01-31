Make A Special Cookie Mix Jar

Looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift? UT Extension Perry County will host a Valentine Craft workshop on Tuesday, February 7, where you can paint a heart and make a cookie mix jar.

The 5:00 p.m. event will be held at the UT Extension office, inside Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. Class size is limited to 15, and the cost is $15 per person. Register at tiny.utk.edu/valentinecraftregistration.

For more information, contact Mary Tyler at 931-589-6788 or email marlbuie@utk.edu.