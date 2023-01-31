AMBULANCE COMMITTEE TO MEET By Editor | January 31, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Ambulance Committee will meet Monday, February 13, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Perry County Emergency Operations Center. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LOBELVILLE MONTHLY MEETING FEB. 7TH January 31, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-CARTER January 25, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS January 18, 2023 | No Comments » IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DECATUR COUNTY, TENNESSEE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT January 18, 2023 | No Comments »