Mason Progar: Miss Perry County

At the Miss Perry County 2023 scholarship pageant, Saturday, January 14, Mason Progar was crowned the new title holder.

Mason is a sophomore at the University of West Florida, majoring in Exercise Sciences. She is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and is also a Kappa Delta state committee member.

Her Social Impact Initiative is International Smiles. Mason is the official founder of International Smiles, an organization that seeks to provide dental supplies and knowledge to children around the globe in order to make happy and healthy smiles.

At the competition, Mason captivated the audience and the judges with her gifted voice, singing “On My Own.”

Mason is eager to serve Perry County and become extremely involved in the community.

Miss Perry County adds a crowning touch to all types of public events. She is available and eager for motivational speeches, charity or civic functions, school programs, keynote speeches, award presentations, community events and more in Perry County.

If you would like to request the presence of Miss Perry County at your next event, please contact Beth Bates or Kestin Watkins.