Learning by Doing: Students Participated in Hog-Killing

Sometimes, it’s just best to get your hands dirty—to learn by doing.

In fact, some educators believe that’s when true learning occurs, or at least when those learning experiences take place, the ones that we tend to remember.

Cindy Rogers, FFA Advisor and Agriculture at PCHS, is one of those educators who believes in providing hands-on experiences for her students—such as an old-fashioned hog-killing.

“I just think kids need to see things be done and take a part,” she said.

So, how did twenty-five students in Mrs. Rogers’ Food Science class respond?

“They never complained. They got right in there and helped scrape the hogs, cut them up, then cut them up more to grind the meat, and helped clean up,” Rogers said.

Rogers thought it would be rewarding and educational for her students to see where their bacon, sausage, chops, and other cuts come from—and they might gain a new appreciation for the work that goes into the production.

