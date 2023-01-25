JOHN AUSTIN HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 78, of Linden, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, January 16, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry McDonald officiating. Burial was at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Elmer Hinson and Dellie May Quillen Hinson. He had worked at Murray Ohio, Lewis Products, and Genesco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Jean Hinson; son, Jamie Ray Hinson, great grandson, Matthew David Maness, great granddaughter, Olivia Hinson; sister, Ozel Armstrong; and brothers, Frank and Huey Hinson. Survivors include his daughters, Tammy (David) Duncan and Dorothy (Danny) Duncan, both of Linden; sons, John (Diane Chumley) Hinson of Nunnelly and Randall (Pam) Hinson of Linden; a sister, Jennie Odom of Centerville; grandchildren, Matthew Maness, Scotty Maness, Bradley Hinson, Zack Adkins, Brandie McCord, Shawn Adkins, Bryan Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Roy Johnson; twenty-five great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter.