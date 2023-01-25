A Look Back at Last Year’s Top News Stories in Review

As the calendar closes on 2022 and begins the new year of 2023, the Buffalo River Review—as always—looks back on the year that was and remembers the top new stories from the previous twelve months.

This week, the fourth quarter of last year to conclude this year’s feature.

OCTOBER

The seventh annual Care Fore Kids benefit golf tournament that raises funds for local kids, reported a very successful event that generated $27,500. The money is distributed through Perry County Schools, the Back 4 Hunger program, and other local charities.

Following a Drug Enforcement Agency warning about “rainbow fentanyl,” and the special risks it might produce for unsuspecting children mistaking the pills for colorful candy, Sheriff Nick Weems said fentanyl is “like no other drug we’ve seen.”

Perry County UT Extension ANR Agent Amanda Mathenia was honored in October by the Tennessee Forestry Association as Extension Agent of the Year for the entire state.

Also in October, the Review reported that local industry, The Rogers Group, made a substantial donation t…………

