FRIENDS OF THE LIBARY TO MEET

The Lobelville Friends of the Library will meet today, Wednesday, January 25, at 3:30 p.m., at the library. The group is a nonprofit organization of com-munity volunteers that raises money for the library and encourages public support and use of the library.

Some members of the Friends are involved in book sales, others limit their involvement to weekly support at the library, or help with the Summer Reading Program. All are welcome to join and learn more about the Friends and how to support the library.

For more information, please call Lobelville Public Library at 931-593-3111 or email lobelvillefol@gmail.com.