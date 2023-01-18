Senator Jackson Takes Oath of Office, Reappointed Chair of Calendar Committee

State Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson) took the oath of office on Tuesday in Nashville as the 113th General Assembly was gaveled in on the first day of the legislature’s organizational session.

Jackson was also reappointed chairman of the Calendar Committee. The appointment was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Thursday as lawmakers concluded the first week of the organizational session.

“It’s an honor to represent the citizens in District 25,” said Jackson. “I will work very hard to remain accessible and open to the citizens I represent. I am very proud of the work we do in the Senate to preserve our conservative values. I also look forward to working with Governor Lee and my colleagues to improve opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

Jackson represents Perry, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Henderson, Lake, and Madison counties.

