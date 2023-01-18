PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION TO MEET By Editor | January 18, 2023 | 0 PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION TO MEET The Perry County Commission will meet in regular monthly session on Monday, January 23, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. The public is invited. For info, contact County Mayor John Carroll, 931-589-2216. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DECATUR COUNTY, TENNESSEE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MOORE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » LIBRARY BOARD MEETS TOMORROW January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NONDISCRIMINATION NOTICE POLICY January 11, 2023 | No Comments »