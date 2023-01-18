NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2021 TAXES ONLY

You are advised that after February 1, 2023 additional penalties and costs are imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s office. All unpaid 2021 property taxes by law, must be turned over to the Clerk and Master’s Office for collection. The last day to pay delinquent 2021 property taxes in the Trustee’s office is March 31, 2023.

