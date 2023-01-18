LIBRARY BOARD MEETS TOMORROW By Editor | January 18, 2023 | 0 LIBRARY BOARD MEETS TOMORROW The Perry County Library Board of Trus-tees will meet tomorrow, Thursday, January 19, 2023, 4:30 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT January 18, 2023 | No Comments » IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DECATUR COUNTY, TENNESSEE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION TO MEET January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MOORE January 18, 2023 | No Comments » NONDISCRIMINATION NOTICE POLICY January 11, 2023 | No Comments »