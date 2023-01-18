KIM CURRIN

Patricia Kim Currin, 58, a Cleveland resident, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 11, 2023. She was born February 9, 1964. She was preceded in death by her dad, Hubert Ray “Red” Smith. Kim was a native of Crossville, Tenn., where she graduated from Cumberland County High School before earning her associates degree from Martin Methodist College and her bachelor’s degree in advertising from The University of Tennessee. Kim worked in radio and marketing before she took her most favorite job of all as a stay-at-home-mom. In recent years, she became a glass artist. At the time of her death, she owned Glassworks-Kim Currin Creations Gallery and Studio, and Church Street Candle Company. She was also a partner with White Oak Advertising and Public Relations. Kim is survived by her husband Barry, son Grant, and her mother Ava Smith. Simply put, Kim lit up the room. People gravitated toward her because of her sweet smile and warm disposition. She and Barry were inseparable. And she loved Grant more than any mother could. She was also a devoted daughter. She will be missed so much by so many. Kim had a passion for downtown Cleveland, working with multiple groups over the years. She loved gardening and cooking. And everyone knows she loved cats. She loved donkeys for some reason. Anytime she saw a donkey while in the car she would yell out, “yee-haw, yee-haw.” A funeral service was held Monday, January 16, 2023, 3:00 p.m., at the Ocoee Chapel of Jim Rush Funeral and Creation Services, with Emma Ward officiating. Burial was at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens. Kim always requested balloons at her funeral, so if one pops, it’s her fault. The family asks that donations be made to the Kim Currin Art Grant, which has been established by the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce in her memory. Please make checks to the Cleveland Bradley Chamber Foundation, P.O. Box 2275, Cleveland, TN, 37320.