IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DECATUR COUNTY, TENNESSEE

State of Tennessee Department Of Children Services

PETITIONER, vs. No. 20-01 RONDA LYNN GRAVES, RAY GRAVES, JEROME LANCASTER, Respondents, IN THE MATTER OF: Bradley Wayne Graves, DOB: 1/26/2012, A Child Under Eighteen (18) Years of Age

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause and the affidavit of the Petitioner that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Jerome Lancaster, are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon the Respondent,

It is, therefore, ordered that Jerome Lancaster be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Buffalo River Review, a newspaper circulated in Perry County, Tennessee.

TO JEROME LANCASTER: The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Bradley Wayne Graves on the grounds that you have willfully abandoned this child and for other reasons. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by appearing in Court or filing an Answer to the Petition filed against you. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Juvenile Court of Decatur County, 71 West Main Street, Decaturville, Tennessee 38329. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date of publication will be 2/8/23. You must appear in Court on 3/20/23 at 1:00 p.m. to defend, or file an Answer within 30 days of the last publication, or a Default Judgment or judgment on the facts will be taken against you and a hearing to terminate your parental rights will be set. All future hearings and/ or documents filed in this cause shall be filed with the clerk and shall be considered as service upon you. You may request your copy from the clerk.

ENTER this the 9th day of January 2023.

/s/ Paul A. England, Juvenile Court Judge

PREPARED FOR ENTRY:

/s/ Johnna I. Duke, BPR #016663

Attorney for the State of Tennessee

Dept. of Children’s Services

225 Martin Luther King Drive

Jackson TN 38301

(731) 421-2000 B 2/8