Voting Now Open: Chamber Awards

Online voting in the annual Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Community Excellence Awards ended yesterday—but you’ll have to wait just a little longer to learn who this year’s winners are.

The awards ceremony and banquet is set for Thursday, January 26, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center.

This year’s nominees:

–Volunteer: Amanda Bell, Trent Roberts & Jessie Ruth Tiller;

–Public servant: Jimmy Andrews, the late Blake Ayers & Jonathan Hickerson;

–Good Neighbor: Ronny Averett, Robby Moore & Forrest White;

–Student of Year: Joyhl Gwinn, Madison Horner, Natalie King & Katie Perkinson;

–Student/Athlete of Year: Linden Brown, Carter Counterman, Lachlan Matthews & Ashlyn Warren;

–Educator: Kim Daniel, Christina Hinson & Alison Trull;

–Small Business: B&H Drive-In, Lucky Dogs & The Mixing Bowl;

–Community Organization: Miss Perry County Scholarship Organization, Perry County 4-H & Save the Children;

–Man of Year: Blake Skelton, Wess Ward &Billy Ray Yarbro;

–Woman of Year: Beth Bates, Alycia Rosson &Angie Williams.