PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE CODE

ANNOTATED SECTION 66-31-105(2)(g),

number 35 in the self service storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 AM on FEBRUARY 4, 2023 at S&L storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, Tn. to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2023.

