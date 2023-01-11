CARL AUSTIN

Mr. Austin, 65, of Linden, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Tommy Crocker and James Smith officiating. Burial was at Austin Cemetery on Marsh Creek. He was born in Lexington, the son of the late J.W. Austin and Hazel England Austin of Scotts Hill. He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for the Henderson County Highway Department, Reeves Brothers Trucking, and Graves and Graves Construction Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Austin of Scotts Hill, and a sister, Doris Austin Smith of Decaturville. Survivors include his wife, Linda Cox Austin; sons, Scotty (Courtney) Austin of Nashville, Daniel Austin of Linden, Marc (Kelly) Hicks of Gadsen, and Scott Heimeyer of Grady, Arkansas; daughters, Angela (Jay) Pollock of Hohenwald and Tina Heimeyer of Westmoreland; brother-in-law, James Smith of Decaturville; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.