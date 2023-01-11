A Look Back at Last Year’s Top News Stories in Review

As the calendar closes on 2022 and begins the new year of 2023, the Buffalo River Review—as always—looks back on the year that was and remembers the top new stories from the previous twelve months.

This week, the second three months of 2022, with subsequent year in review stories every issue this month.

APRIL

At the 75th 4-H Congress held on Capitol Hill in Nashville, Perry County was represented by volunteer leader Heather Davidson and 4-H Extension Agent Hope Simons, along with students Wyatt Carroll, Ellie Ulmer, Russ Richardson, Caleb Taynor, and Will Scott.

A local effort to help Ukrainian families displaced by Russian aggression raised over $12,000.

The qualifying deadline for the August election occurred in August; forty-five candidates filed papers to run for local county and municipal offices.

A strong springtime storm that stretched north to south, state line to state line, swept across Tennessee, toppling trees and leaving property damage in Perry County on the evening of April 15.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth reported that Perry County, ranked 81st in the state, was in the bottom fifth for child well-being, while a new SmartAsset study ranked Perry as one of the top ten counties in Tennessee for “low tax burden.”

A large crowd attended the spring concert of the Perry County Band—made up of middle and high school students—under the direction of Ryan Lambright. The event was held at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center. Another musical event, a cantata performed by the Linden community choir, marked the arrival of Easter.

Perry County’s Sixth District acquired a new Commissioner in April when the legislative body appointed Chris O’Guin, who was the only applicant for the open post and who had qualified as a candidate on the upcoming August election, to fill the seat vacated by Lynn Trull who was moving from Perry County.

Lady Viking SkylenCasrill signed commitment papers to play basketball for the UT Southern Skyhawks.

MAY

On the education front, State Representative Kirk Haston reported that the new TN Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) act would increase Perry County’s state funding for schools from $9.29 million under the current BEP formula to $9.7 million in 2023, while providing “additional funding…for some of Perry County’s neediest students, all while preserving local flexibility for making funding decisions.”

Perry County 911, Perry County EMS, Air Methods Communication, and Vanderbilt Lifeflight 4 were presented the Star of Life Award by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance for their collaborative work in saving the life of a local infant.

A large number of PCHS students gathered to celebrate National Day of Prayer on May 5.

Working together, the City of Lobelville, Town of Linden, and Perry County maintained status as a Tennessee ThreeStar community, affording select benefits, promotion, and selection from the state on development matters.

Given the choice when renewing license plates, two out of three Perry County drivers were picking the new “In God We Trust” tag, the Review reported in May.

As first place five-county winner in the annual MLEC short story contest, PCHS Junior Katie Perkinson won a $3,000 scholarship, and as the Perry County winner, Will Southall was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

At commencement ceremonies, Chayselyn Dabbs was recognized as valedictorian of the 2022 Senior class, and Zander Leigh was salutatorian. Rounding out the top five in academics: Maureen Swaw, Jayln Monroe, and KailiYarbro.

Buffalo River Truss LLC announced a $1.5 million investment in a consolidation of operations move that would create forty new jobs in Lobelville.

JUNE

Work on the performance stage (later dedicated as Long Park) next to City Hall in Lobelville was nearing completion in June, just in time for Music on Main Street, the county’s free summer concert series.

A send-off party was held in June for Miss Perry County Emily Pennington and Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen Zoeya Khan as they left for the Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant.

Sheriff Nick Weems issued a warning about the discovery of money that seemed to have been lost of discarded at local stores. The folded bills contained a powder that tested positive for the deadly drug fentanyl.

Long-awaited water and natural gas line extension work to southern reaches of the county began in June. The Town of Linden and county partnership project continues into the new year.

Getting ready for the August election, a local crowd attended a forum sponsored by the Perry County Republican Party at Azbill Community Center. Seventeen candidates spoke at the event.

At the June meeting of the County Commission—and just before the end of the fiscal year—County Mayor John Carroll reported that revenues were above budgeted expectations in several areas, most notably, $537,000 in the general fund, and $681,000 in the ambulance service fund.

Next week: July through September.