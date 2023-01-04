U.S. Population Jan. 1: 334 Million

The U.S. Census Bureau projected the U.S. population was 334,233,854 on January 1, 2023—an increase of 1,571,393 (0.47%) from New Year’s Day 2022, and 2,784,573 (0.84%) since Census Day, April 1, 2020.

In January 2023, the United States is expected to experience one birth every nine seconds and one death every ten seconds.

Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths, and net international migration increases the U.S. population by one person every 27 seconds.

The projected world population on January 1, 2023 is 7,942,645,086, an increase of 73,772,634 from New Year’s Day 2022. During January 2023, 4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second.

The Census Bureau’s Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the U.S. and world populations.