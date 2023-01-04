SCHOOL BOARD MEETS MONDAY By Editor | January 4, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, January 9, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET January 4, 2023 | No Comments » CDBG-CV ADDRESSING FOOD INSECURITY GRANT-PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE January 4, 2023 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING December 28, 2022 | No Comments » CDBG – PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – TOWN OF LINDEN December 28, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-LEE December 20, 2022 | No Comments »