Mrs. Paula Jane Shepard Salhany of Lobelville, Tennessee, departed this earthly life at her home on December 21, 2022, at the age of 73. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with david Weatherly officiating. Interment followed services in the Leeper Cemetery. Paula was born June 24, 1949 in Nashville to the late Garvice Shepard and Marie Weatherly Shepard. After earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Memphis, Paula was one of the first students to complete graduate studies in nursing at Vanderbilt University where she received her nurse practitioner degree. Paula devoted her life to serving those in Perry and surrounding counties by working in home health, primary care and Emergency medicine; where she spent the majority of her career. Paula was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Lobelville. Paula loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her trips to the beach, watching the Vanderbilt Commodores, shopping with friends and relaxing at home with a good book, with her cat. Paula loved her family dearly. She will be remembered as a smiling, hard-working and devoted woman who not only had an impact on her family but many others she served and cared for over the years. Paula was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Earl Salhany, parents Garvice and Marie Shepard and son by marriage Dr. Kevin Salhany. She is survived by her son Chris Dill (Beth Hufsteadler) of Linden and her daughter Lauren Salhany Smith (Jay) of Franklin; children by marriage, Dr. Kenneth Salhany of Lobelville, Karen Salhany Hutchens (Kraig) of Nashville and Keith Salhany (Lynn) of Franklin; grandchildren, Spencer Smith, Caitlin Salhany, Sara Salhany and Will Salhany; and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.