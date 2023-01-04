First Baptist-Linden Gives to Relative Caregiver Program

First Baptist Church-Linden was blessed to sponsor a Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 10, 2022, for the local division of the South Central Relative Caregiver Program.

In coordination with Sue Fletcher, Director of The Center for Family Development, the children served by the program were asked to provide a list of items they needed or would like to receive.

When this list was presented, church members enthusiastically and generously responded with an abundance of gifts for fifteen children ranging in age from two to seventeen, and the church also supplied age-appropriate Bibles for each child and loaded food baskets for ten families.

Thanks to Teresa Brewer and Pam Qualls, the Family Life Center was decorated in holiday splendor as the families were welcomed to a supper prepared and served by ladies of the church.

After Bro. Bill Edge read and shared the true Christmas story, and Vicky Morris led the group in singing Christmas carols, every child in attendance was given the gifts that had been placed under the tree for them. Everyone who participated—both those who received the gifts and those who gave them—experienced a blessing and the real joy of the season.

First Baptist Church appreciates Ms. Fletcher for letting them know of the need and showing how the congregation could help, and also thanks Amanda Bell with Save the Children, for providing books, coats, recipes, and kitchen gadgets.