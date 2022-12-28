VICKIE BURCHAM

Mrs. Burcham, 60, of Lobelville, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 22, 2022, 1;00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jimmy Andrews officiating. Burial was at Burcham Family Cemetery. She was born in Hartford City, Indiana, the daughter of the late James Overla and Betty Cameron Overla. She worked at Lobelville School cafeteria, and had worked at Reliable, Speedy B’s, and Mainstreet Market. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Burcham, and sisters-in-law, Paige Curtis and JoAnn Gordon. Survivors include her life companion, Tim Warren of Lobelville; brothers, Jim Overla, Charles Overla, Jason Overla, and Justin Overla; sisters-in-law, Jean Bennett of Hartford, Indiana, Frankie (Kyle) McCaffery and Beverly (Bobby) Mackin, both of Lobelville, and Juanita Burcham of Linden; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Deanie) Burcham of New Douglas, Illinois, and Vernon (Patsy) Burcham and Charles (Danell) Burcham, both of Lobelville.