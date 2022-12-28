LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING By Editor | December 28, 2022 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CDBG – PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – TOWN OF LINDEN December 28, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-LEE December 20, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-Choate December 20, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS December 7, 2022 | No Comments »