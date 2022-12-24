Statewide Virtual Event Spotlights ‘Electrification’ of Tennessee

SABRINA BATES

MVP Regional News Editor

The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.

Ground was broken on BlueOval City in September 2022. The location is expected to bring nearly 6.000 jobs to West Tennessee, both in the production of an all-electric truck by Ford and a battery plant with recycling capabilities.

With that announcement, members of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) are working simultaneously to provide education on electric vehicles (EVs) and infrastructure.

Recently, those representatives hosted a virtual discussion to talk about the future of electrification in Tennessee.

Alexa Voytek with TDEC’s Office of Energy Programs highlighted Drive Electric Tennessee, a program with a goal to see 200,000 EVs on the road by 2028.

Voytek said the program kicked off in 2018 and Tennessee reported nearly 22,000 EVs registered in the state in September. That number grew from 20,309 reported at the end of July.

Voytex explained vehicle registration data is collected and

