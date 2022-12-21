WANDA CRAIG VAUGHN

Ms. Vaughn, 84, of Linden, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 17, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Cary Crews officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Roger and Melvina Vaughn Craig. She was a member of Linden Church of Christ. She worked in the Perry County School System at Linden Apparel Plant 1 for many years. She also volunteered at Perry County Nursing Home. Survivors include daughters, Florence Vaughn of Linden, and Janda Vaughn and Sheila Vaughn, both of Nashville; sons, Vincent (Veronica) Vaughn and Steven Vaughn, both of Linden; brothers, Billy Ray (Darlene) Yarbro of Linden and Valentine Craig of Nashville; a sister, Jewell Majors (James) Sharpe of Nashville; and many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.