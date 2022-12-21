Veteran Service Office News

DAN RILEY

Perry County VSO

The Veterans Pension Program provides monthly payments to wartime Veterans who are 65 years old and older, or have a permanent and total disability.

Both of these must be true:

–1. You received an Honorable Discharge.

–2. Your family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress.

At least one of these conditions must be true:

–1. You started active duty as an enlisted person before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days with at least one day during wartime.

–2. You started active duty as an enlisted person after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months with at least one day during wartime.

–3. You were an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and you hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months.

To discuss your eligibility for Veterans Pension Benefits, call me at 931-589-2786.

VA Survivors Pension

Survivors Pension is a tax-free monetary benefit payable to an unmarried surviving spouse of a deceased veteran, with an honorable discharge and wartime service. Prior to 1980, they must have served at least 90 days, with at least one day during a period of war.After 1980, they must have served 24 months, with at least one day during a period of war. Surviving spouse’s income and net worth must not exceed limits set by Congress. To determine your eligibility, contact me at 931-589-2786, vsoperrycotn@gmail.com.