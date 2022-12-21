Mousetail’s First Day Hike

Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Sunday, January 1, in parks across the state—including Mousetail Landing State Park here in Perry County.

Meet Ranger Michael at the park office that day at 9:00 a.m. for a two-hour, three-mile hike along the moderate Scenic Trail.

Along the way, enjoy a discussion about everything from park history to flora and fauna. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, bring a bottle of water, and be prepared for the weather.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites.

The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.

The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.

While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.