NOTICE TO CREDITORS-LEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JESSE MORRIS LEE, Late of Perry County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of November, 2022, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of JESSE MORRIS LEE, deceased, who died February 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against her Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 28th day of November, 2022.

Michael Ray Polan Charlene Duplessis

Executor Perry Co. Clerk & Master

Estate of Jesse Morris Lee

Attorney for Estate:

Katerina V. Moore

98 E. Main Street | PO Box 583 | Linden, TN. 37096

PD 12/14