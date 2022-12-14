WILLIAM ALLEN WARD

Mr. Ward, 89, of Linden, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bobby Dodd and Jim Hicks officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of the late William Lowery Ward and Velma Allen Ward. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of Linden United Pentecostal Church. He was retired from the Perry County Board of Education where he worked as a bus driver for over thirty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Ward, and a brother, William Lowery. Survivors include his wife, Dora Brasher Ward; a daughter, Gina (Barry) Clevenger of Cullman, Alabama; and granddaughters, Anna (Isaac Allen) Clevenger and Emily Clevenger, both of Cullman.