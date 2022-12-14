First Baptist Christmas Essay Contest Winners

As part of their contribution to Little Linden Christmas, First Baptist Church of Linden held an essay contest for Perry County middle school students about the real meaning of Christmas. Bell Warren submitted the winning essay, Meredith Frazier won second, and Claire Richardson, third. The Review is proud to publish their essays.

“What Does Christmas Really Mean?”

BELL WARREN

First Place

Christmas can mean a lot of different things to different people. And the meaning of Christmas can even change over time to the same person.

To some, Christmas is about spending time with family. T others, it is about Santa Claus and presents, But, to some, Christmas is about the best present ever received—Jesus and His birth. To me, Christmas really is about all of these things.

As little children we would write letters to Santa then anxiously await his arrival, trying to stay up as late as physically possible to catch a glimpse of Saint Nick. We would wake up bright and early Christmas morning, excited to open all the presents that “Santa” had brought us.

But as we get older, we realize that just getting to spend time with our family and extended family is one of the best part of Christmas. And then, it sinks in that Christmas really means celebrating the birth of our Lord and savior, Jesus.

Because if it wasn’t for Him, none of those other things would even be possible or matter.

“The Real Meaning of Christmas”

MEREDITH FRAZIER

Second Place

If we could condense all the truths of Christmas into only three words, those words wold be “God with us.” We tend to focus our attention at Christmas on the infancy of Christ. The greater truth of the holiday is His deity.

More astonishing that a baby in the manger is the truth that this promised baby is the omnipotent creator of the heavens and the earth.

Christmas brings family and friends together. It helps us to appreciate the love in our lives that we often take for granted. May the true meaning of the holiday season fill your heart and home with many blessings.

Beyond the gift and merry-making with friends and families, may we listen to the real meaning of Christmas. God’s only son was born to forgive our sins. Happy Merry Christmas.

“What Does Christmas Mean to Me?”

CLAIRE RICHARDSON

Third Place

Christmas can mean a lot of different things to different people. For me, Christmas is about spending time with family, giving to others, and decorating with festive decorations. I love going to Christmas parties with my family. It’s always so much fun, especially if it’s family that I never get to see.

When you think of Christmas, you probably think about present. It is such a cool feeling when I get someone a gift that they love. It makes me feel like I have done something really good.

Lastly, I like to decorate for Christmas. I love to decorate my Christmas tree. When I finally get it decorated the way I want it, it makes me feel like I am that much closer to Christmas.

In conclusion, to me Christmas means getting to spend time with your family, giving gifts to others, and Christmas decorations.