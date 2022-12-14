BONNIE JEAN GALEGO

Bonnie Jean Galego of Lobelville, affectionately known as “The Yellow Rose,” has passed, leaving behind her dearly beloved husband, Ben Galego of Lobelville. She is survived by four children, fifteen grandchildren, and countless great grandchildren. Her family mourns, loves, and will miss her greatly. She was predeceased by two children. Bonnie was a truck driver for forty years and we all pray she drives into heaven, horns blaring, eighteen wheels on the ground. We love you all.