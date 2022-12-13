A Bake & Craft Fundraiser for Devon Coblentz, son of Ben and Monica Coblentz, will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 9:00 to 3:00 (or until everything is sold) across Main Street from Troy’s Tire in Lobelville.

This “Health for Christmas” event is an effort to provide Devon with much-needed dental work. When asked what he wanted for Christmas, Devon said all he wanted was his health back. A “Health for Christmas” GoFundMe page has also been set up for anyone wishing to make a contribution.