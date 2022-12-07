School Board Meets Monday By Editor | December 7, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, December 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO FURNISHERS December 7, 2022 | No Comments » CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING November 30, 2022 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE November 23, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BURCHAM November 23, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-COLEMAN November 23, 2022 | No Comments »