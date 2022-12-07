Linden Parade Saturday: Bates is Grand Marshal

The Town of Linden Christmas Parade has been re-scheduled for this Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6:00 p.m., along Main Street. Sponsored and organized by the Perry County Shriners, this year’s theme is “A Classic Country Christmas.” Grand Marshal is Bill Bates.

Bates grew up in Lobelville, and graduated from Perry County High School in 1972. He attended Martin Methodist College until 1974, and is a 1976 graduate of Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

After college, Bill returned to Perry County to continue his banking career. He has worked in banking for over forty-five years and is currently CEO of Bank of Perry County. Bill and his wife, Candi Bates, have seven kids and eight grandchildren.

Bill founded Care Fore Kids in 2015. The annual golf tournament raises money for local schools to provide necessities to local children in need. Over the past eight years, Care Fore Kids has raised over $121,500; all proceeds raised have stayed in local communities.

Line-up is at 5:00 in the Linden Village Plaza parking lot on Highway 13. All entries should be on time. Categories: emergency vehicles, classic cars, individual class, business/industrial class, and education/religious class.

Winners’ trophies will be available for pickup the following day at Linden City Hall.

Please contact Barry Arnold for info: 931-593-2943 or 931-622-5044.