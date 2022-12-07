Deputy Andrews Completed Crisis Intervention Training

Law enforcement officers are frequently called upon to respond to crisis situations, many times involving persons with serious mental illness.

Historically, officers who respond to these calls often lack any specialized training or knowledge in dealing with the mentally ill and their families.

Perry County Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Andrews recently graduated from CIT, Crisis Intervention Training, in addition to going through, and completing the Advanced CIT and Instructor program through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

CIT consists of 40 hours of training, and an additional 40 hours for the Advanced/Instructor program.

The CIT program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health, and addiction professionals, individuals who live with mental illness and/or addiction disorders, their families and other advocates.

It is an innovative first-responder model of a police-based crisis……..

………….FOR COMPLETE STORY AND PHOTO, PLEASE READ 12/7/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW….