Murder Victim’s Family Forced to Wait Even Longer for Trial

Margie and Jerry Barber of Linden have been waiting more than forty-eight months for the man who confessed to killing their son, Jerrel, to stand trial.

Now, they will have to wait even longer.

The trial for Jimmy Kevin Medlin, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Jerrel Barber on October 14, 2018, was set for November 21-23 in Decatur County—but now has been put off until February 27 through March 3, 2023, the new “tentative” dates according to a letter to the Barbers from 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson’s office.

The letter, dated November 4, 2022, says attempts were made to contact the victim’s family by phone, but Jerry Barber told the Review that he did not receive any calls.

The letter signed by Assistant DA Shelly Morris does not offer any reason why the trial was postponed.

